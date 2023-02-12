Hundreds take Polar Plunge in Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) -Hundred took the plunge Saturday morning to benefit Indiana Special Olympics.

Organizers say participants from all over northeast Indiana were “freezing for a reason” for the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

The event raises funds for state and local special Olympics programs which allow children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives.

The Fort Wayne plunge is just one of 16 plunges happening state-wide to collectively raise over $80,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.

Saturday morning, 360 daring participants plunged into Cedar Creek at Matea County Park.

