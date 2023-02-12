Historic Bell Mansion celebrates 130 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local historical landmark is celebrating a big milestone this year.

The Bell Mansion has been a Fort Wayne landmark for 130 years.

Saturday’s celebration consisted of discounted tours, refreshments and cupcakes.

The mansion was built in 1893 for Robert and Clara Bell.

You might recognize some of the architecture of the building, it was built by the same people who built the Bass Mansion and the Fort Wayne History Center.

The house stayed with the Bell family for several years but later became a funeral home for 93 years.

The current owners hope to preserve the home and its rich history as they continue to offer guided tours. They say eventually they want to become an event center for weddings and other celebrations.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.