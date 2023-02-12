Family remembers Celeste Cuthbert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The family of Celeste Cuthbert is heartbroken after her disappearance and death.

BACKGROUND: Bluffton Police pleading for tips to find woman missing since beginning of 2023

“It’s very hard losing your first best friend,” sister Celene Wright-Molake said.

Celene Wright-Molake says she and her twin sister Celeste were inseparable growing up.

She says it’s a bond some only dream of having.

“We would finish each other’s sentences and speak at the same time,” Wright-Molake said. “We would say thing and then not say them and then people would be like ‘oh that’s your twin language.’ We didn’t even realize we had a twin language because we are fraternal.”

Celene says celeste was receiving treatment at a Bluffton facility for alcohol abuse.

So, when Celeste went missing January first Celene said she focused on staying positive and didn’t think something was wrong.

“I wanted to believe something good,” Wright-Molake said. “I wanted to believe something positive.”

Celene says once family members heard Celeste was missing, they rushed from Virgina to look for her.

More than a month later on February 7, Celeste’s body was found in the yard of a vacant home on Bluffton’s west side.

Then Celene had a visit from an investigator.

“I thought they were coming to talk about DNA,” Wright-Molake said. “And when they finally told us we were just in shock that they found her.”

Celene says the Bluffton investigator also took the news personally.

“We spoke with the investigator every day,” Wright-Molake said. “Probably got on his nerve. But it really hit him too.”

Celene says the family plans to honor Celeste the way she would want to be remembered by throwing a celebration, with a DJ and cookout in Virginia.

“I wish we had a better outcome then we had but I don’t want people to remember her last moments because she was such an amazing person and accomplished so much,” Wright-Molake said.

Once the autopsy is complete the family says Celeste will be cremated and brought back to Virginia for her celebration of life.

