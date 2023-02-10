Student arrested after threatening social media post targeting Homestead High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A student was arrested on Thursday after a threatening post circulated among students at Homestead High School. The incident came on the heels of unrest caused by a racist post by a white student at the school.

Police said the student, who is not enrolled in the Southwest Allen County Schools district, is suspected of making a post depicting a gun and tagging their location in the parking lot of Homestead High School. Police searched the grounds but nobody was located.

Police said the social media post was tracked to a student from another district. That student, who is not being publicly identified because of their age, was questioned at their school by police and arrested on suspicion of making threats.

Police also noted that the student used a Google image to falsify their location in the threatening photo. Deputies do not believe there was ever a legitimate threat to the school.

The incident came as the Homestead campus was on lockout. That means outside visitors were not allowed to enter the school while students were kept inside as police investigated the threat. Superintendent Park Ginder, in a letter to families, explained the decision to lockout.

“With tensions high, there were instances where emotions played out in poor student behavior and conduct. As a precaution, it was decided to issue a lockout at Homestead,” said Ginder.

Students were outraged over a social media post circulated showing a white student in blackface. District officials said the post was months old, but was recently brought to their attention.

“Its was obvious after the bell rang to start the day, students still needed to talk and to be heard,” Ginder said in the letter. “Students moved into a classroom, and then to the auditorium as the group grew. The conversation was at times loud and emotional, and other times, direct and poignant.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.