Student arrested after threatening social media post targeting Homestead High School

A student from another district was arrested Thursday after a threatening social media post...
A student from another district was arrested Thursday after a threatening social media post hinted at gun violence at Homestead High School.(Staff)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A student was arrested on Thursday after a threatening post circulated among students at Homestead High School. The incident came on the heels of unrest caused by a racist post by a white student at the school.

Police said the student, who is not enrolled in the Southwest Allen County Schools district, is suspected of making a post depicting a gun and tagging their location in the parking lot of Homestead High School. Police searched the grounds but nobody was located.

Police said the social media post was tracked to a student from another district. That student, who is not being publicly identified because of their age, was questioned at their school by police and arrested on suspicion of making threats.

Police also noted that the student used a Google image to falsify their location in the threatening photo. Deputies do not believe there was ever a legitimate threat to the school.

The incident came as the Homestead campus was on lockout. That means outside visitors were not allowed to enter the school while students were kept inside as police investigated the threat. Superintendent Park Ginder, in a letter to families, explained the decision to lockout.

“With tensions high, there were instances where emotions played out in poor student behavior and conduct. As a precaution, it was decided to issue a lockout at Homestead,” said Ginder.

Students were outraged over a social media post circulated showing a white student in blackface. District officials said the post was months old, but was recently brought to their attention.

“Its was obvious after the bell rang to start the day, students still needed to talk and to be heard,” Ginder said in the letter. “Students moved into a classroom, and then to the auditorium as the group grew. The conversation was at times loud and emotional, and other times, direct and poignant.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
Protest underway at Homestead High School on Feb. 9 following "highly offensive" social media...
Protest held at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting blackface
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Union Street Market announces new food vendors

Latest News

A viral photo of a Homestead High School student depicting blackface has sparked controversy at...
Blackface dates back to the 1800s, professor explains racist implications
Blackface dates back to the 1800s, professor explains racist implications
Protest underway at Homestead High School on Feb. 9 following "highly offensive" social media...
Homestead parents, students react to offensive social media post depicting blackface
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
CORONER: Man found dead in convenience store died from multiple stab wounds