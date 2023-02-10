Rokita joins multi-state ATF lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Indiana Capital Chronicle) - Attorney General Todd Rokita joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), claiming a recent rule change infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights.

The federal agency amended rules in January for stabilizing braces and how their use meshes with the classification of a firearm as a rifle or short-barrel rifle. Frequently, the rear attachment on a firearm is used to shoot the weapon from the shoulder.

The new classification puts certain pistols equipped with the brace under the same category as short-barreled rifles, which changes its governing regulations and requires registration by May of this year.

“As long as I’m attorney general, we will never willingly cede Hoosiers’ cherished liberties to the whims of federal bureaucrats,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This is a clear case of overreach by the executive branch, and we fully expect to prevail in this lawsuit.”

Rokita cites the use of braces by those with disabilities, which the ATF explicitly excludes from the rule change, those with muscle weakness and beginners. Registering a firearm with the attachment would require users to provide ATF with their fingerprints.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading the multi-state coalition, which includes 23 other states.

“By standing together, the individual states can stop the federal government from riding roughshod over our people’s freedoms,” Rokita said. “Standing up to tyranny is a time-honored American tradition. It requires us not only to resist broad sweeping power grabs but also to combat the incremental chipping away of rights.”

