New Haven police seeking help identifying porch pirate

New Haven police are looking for help identifying this "porch pirate".
New Haven police are looking for help identifying this "porch pirate".(New Haven Police Dept.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers in New Haven are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say stole valuable packages from an area home.

On Friday, the New Haven Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a woman was captured on Ring video stealing packages off a porch in the Tanglewood subdivision. They say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Police say they were valuable packages and are hoping to speak with the person responsible.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call (260) 748-7080.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

City sends update on TRAA, anticipates funding request

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The City of Fort Wayne is preparing for a funding request from the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA).

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: “California Dreamin’” at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
If you’re trying to shake the winter blues, you and your family can warm up at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory with the seasonal exhibit called “California Dreamin’.”

Shared Video

Linda Likes It: "California Dreamin'" at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

Crime

Man in custody following standoff at W Coliseum Blvd. hotel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department’s (FWPD) SWAT team was in an hourslong standoff Friday morning at a hotel along West Coliseum Boulevard following a domestic incident.

Latest News

Grant Me Hope

Grant Me Hope: Meet Carolyn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Betton Jr. and Evan Harris
Each week, 21Alive News introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

News

Grant Me Hope: Meet Carolyn

Updated: 5 hours ago

Community

Fort Wayne’s Bell Mansion turns 130

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Bell Mansion is celebrating its 130th anniversary this weekend.

News

Walk in the Park: Benefits of Houseplants

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

National Politics

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.

Community

McMillen Health Center to hold Family Day event Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The McMillen Health Center says they will be open on a Saturday for the first time ever for a family-friendly event.