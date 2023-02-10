New Haven police seeking help identifying porch pirate

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers in New Haven are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say stole valuable packages from an area home.

On Friday, the New Haven Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a woman was captured on Ring video stealing packages off a porch in the Tanglewood subdivision. They say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Police say they were valuable packages and are hoping to speak with the person responsible.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call (260) 748-7080.

