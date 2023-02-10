Mom of student arrested during Homestead protest speaks out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emotions are still running high after a protest at Homestead High School Thursday.

The protest followed a now-viral picture depicting a student in blackface. The protest, at times, turned violent and police arrested student, Xalani Dent.

Her mother, Porsha Dent, says she was frustrated by the lack of communication from the school and the lack of punishment for the other students involved in the fight.

Dent describes a phone call she says transpired between one of Homestead High School’s assistant principals and herself after Dent says administrators waited more than two hours to inform her police arrested her 16-year-old daughter Xalani.

“Well, if she was involved in an altercation, was the other student arrested? Did both students get the same? He said if ‘the other student wasn’t arrested, it was probably because they never landed a punch.’ That’s exactly what he said,” Dent says. “I’ll never forget that.”

Dent says the assistant principal told her police made the arrest because, in his words, she landed a punch against another student.

Dent says the fight Xalani was involved in began in the auditorium where the protest was taking place and that racial slurs sparked it.

“It takes two to fight,” Dent says. “If she just blindsided the kid and attacked the kid that’s different. But that’s not what happened, and so if we are going to be fair...I just believe it should be fair. That’s not a black or white issue. Fair is fair.”

Dent showed 21Alive documents and says police arrested her daughter and charged her with battery after a fight broke out during Thursday’s protest.

Dent says she knew nothing about the protest until she received a text from her daughter’s friend around noon that Xalani was being arrested.

Dent also says she immediately went to Homestead and talked with a police officer at the door.

“I informed him that I just got a text message that my daughter was arrested,” says Dent. “He looks at me and tells me to my face ‘nobody was removed from the premises except for two white girls,’ his words.”

At that point, Dent says she went to a different door of the high school to pick up her son and her daughter who, after talking with the officer, she believed was still at the school.

After more than an hour, Dent says she was informed by a different officer that her daughter was taken into custody. She then went to the Allen County Juvenile Center to pick up her daughter.

“It was traumatic,” Dent says. “She said it was nothing she ever wants to do again. She instantly took responsibility for her actions. She knows what she did was wrong with fighting, but I said it’s bigger than that.”

Dent says no one from Homestead High School called her until about two and a half hours after police arrested her daughter, telling her Xalani was suspended from school and that an investigation was underway.

Xalani Dent will have a preliminary hearing later in February.

