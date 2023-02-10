McMillen Health Center to hold Family Day event Saturday

The McMillen Health Center says they will be open on a Saturday for the first time ever for a...
The McMillen Health Center says they will be open on a Saturday for the first time ever for a family-friendly event.(McMillen Health Center)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The McMillen Health Center says they will be open on a Saturday for the first time ever for a family-friendly event.

Event organizers say the McMillen Health Family Day will be held tomorrow, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They say this will be the first time ever for McMillen Health to be open on a Saturday, as to allow for children and their guardians to attends the programs. Programs, according to organizers, will include topics like nutrition and life skills for pre-K to fifth grade children.

Officials say they want any attendees to know they will only have to pay $12 per person if they attend two programs.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viral photo of a Homestead High School student depicting blackface has sparked controversy at...
Protest held at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting blackface
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
FWPD says they are investigating a Thursday morning shooting off Greene Street on the city's...
Police investigating morning robbery, shooting on city’s southeast side
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
CORONER: Man found dead in convenience store died from multiple stab wounds
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Fort Wayne Boat Show back for 42nd year
Fort Wayne Boat Show back for 42nd year
CitiLink officials say the company is partnering with Enterprise Car Rental to help Allen...
Citilink announces creation of vanpooling program
Sign in Whitley County
New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner
Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission
Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission