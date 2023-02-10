McMillen Health Center to hold Family Day event Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The McMillen Health Center says they will be open on a Saturday for the first time ever for a family-friendly event.

Event organizers say the McMillen Health Family Day will be held tomorrow, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They say this will be the first time ever for McMillen Health to be open on a Saturday, as to allow for children and their guardians to attends the programs. Programs, according to organizers, will include topics like nutrition and life skills for pre-K to fifth grade children.

Officials say they want any attendees to know they will only have to pay $12 per person if they attend two programs.

