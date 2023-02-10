Linda Likes It: “California Dreamin’” at the Botanical Conservatory
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re trying to shake the winter blues, you and your family can warm up at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory with the seasonal exhibit called “California Dreamin’.”
Evening anchor Linda Jackson learned about it on social media and paid a visit to talk with the conservatory manager.
Here’s the latest edition of “Linda Likes It.”
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.