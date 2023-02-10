Grant Me Hope: Meet Carolyn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week, 21Alive News introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

21Alive collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

This week, we meet Carolyn.

Video text below:

“Hi. I’m Carolyn. I’m 16 years old, and I’m in the ninth grade. I’m very smart and kind. I’m one of the most caring persons you could really ever have. My most favorite thing to do is to draw and write books. Sometimes sketch, and then sometimes I color in. And mostly in my free time, I either watch TV or just draw. I love to explore nature. I like to figure out what the name of trees are. I’m really into animals. I love, like, watching the birds fly. Anything compared to nature could be anything. Right now, in my art class, we’re more focused on Easter because it’s just coming up.

So, what we’re doing is we’re making a whole bunch of decorations for the school, and after spring break, we’re going to take all the decorations and put them up all over the school. My favorite part about Art Club is just me being able to communicate with all the students that I like., you know, teach. So, I just teach them that there’s creation in you and you can pretty much do it however you like. When I grow up, I’d like to be a delivery nurse slash scientist. I start with by studying nursing, and then I’d probably after that do a full-time job. I love taking care of the animals and having a family dinner. The meaning of family to me would be like someone that’s there to care for you, love you, be there in your hard times. It’s just like someone that you can rely on.”

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit their website.

