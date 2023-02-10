Grant Me Hope: Meet Carolyn

By Tony Betton Jr. and Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week, 21Alive News introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

21Alive collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

This week, we meet Carolyn.

Video text below:

“Hi. I’m Carolyn. I’m 16 years old, and I’m in the ninth grade. I’m very smart and kind. I’m one of the most caring persons you could really ever have. My most favorite thing to do is to draw and write books. Sometimes sketch, and then sometimes I color in. And mostly in my free time, I either watch TV or just draw. I love to explore nature. I like to figure out what the name of trees are. I’m really into animals. I love, like, watching the birds fly. Anything compared to nature could be anything. Right now, in my art class, we’re more focused on Easter because it’s just coming up.

So, what we’re doing is we’re making a whole bunch of decorations for the school, and after spring break, we’re going to take all the decorations and put them up all over the school. My favorite part about Art Club is just me being able to communicate with all the students that I like., you know, teach. So, I just teach them that there’s creation in you and you can pretty much do it however you like. When I grow up, I’d like to be a delivery nurse slash scientist. I start with by studying nursing, and then I’d probably after that do a full-time job. I love taking care of the animals and having a family dinner. The meaning of family to me would be like someone that’s there to care for you, love you, be there in your hard times. It’s just like someone that you can rely on.”

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: “California Dreamin’” at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Jackson
If you’re trying to shake the winter blues, you and your family can warm up at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory with the seasonal exhibit called “California Dreamin’.”

Shared Video

Linda Likes It: "California Dreamin'" at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 4

Crime

FWPD investigating domestic incident at W Coliseum Blvd. hotel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) SWAT team is at a hotel along West Coliseum Boulevard Friday morning following a domestic incident.

News

Grant Me Hope: Meet Carolyn

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne’s Bell Mansion turns 130

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Bell Mansion is celebrating its 130th anniversary this weekend.

News

Walk in the Park: Benefits of Houseplants

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

National Politics

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.

Community

McMillen Health Center to hold Family Day event Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The McMillen Health Center says they will be open on a Saturday for the first time ever for a family-friendly event.

News

CORONER: Man found dead in convenience store died from multiple stab wounds

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Blackface Controversy at Homestead High School

Updated: 14 hours ago