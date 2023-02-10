FWPD investigating domestic incident at W Coliseum Blvd. hotel

The FWPD SWAT team is at a hotel along West Coliseum Boulevard Friday morning following a domestic incident.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) SWAT team is at a hotel along West Coliseum Boulevard Friday morning following a domestic incident.

FWPD says dispatchers received a call about a domestic incident at Suburban Studios Fort Wayne around 9:11 a.m. Police say a man there attacked a woman during a domestic dispute. They say the woman was able to run away from the scene.

Officers say the man barricaded himself in one of the rooms. At this point, officers have not disclosed the extent of any injuries.

21Alive News has a crew at the scene, stay tuned for updates.

