Fort Wayne’s Bell Mansion turns 130

By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bell Mansion is celebrating its 130th anniversary this weekend.

The iconic Fort Wayne landmark was built in 1893 for Robert and Clara Bell. They continued to live there for several years, but the building was later used as a funeral home for 93 years.

The building has similar architecture to the Bass Mansion and the Fort Wayne History Center. Each of these three buildings were built by the same contractors.

The owners plan to celebrate the anniversary tomorrow at The Bell Mansion from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the event is $5.

They say there will be refreshments and guided tours at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4p.m. There is an additional fee of $15 for adults and $10 for children under 15 for guided tours.

The owners say their next plan for the home is to transform it into an event center while still maintaining the historical value of the home.

Co-owner Angie Sturm says it’s more than just a house. She says taking on this project has given her a purpose.

