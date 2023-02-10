City sends update on TRAA, anticipates funding request

TRAA is a quasi-independent agency with management appointed by both Allen County and City of Fort Wayne leaders.
By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is preparing for a funding request from the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA).

This announcement follows news from TRAA leaders who say they project a $3.5 million shortfall. Earlier this month, TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz. Told 21Alive they only have two months worth of payroll left in their budget.

Friday afternoon, Mayor Tom Henry’s office put out a release saying the City anticipates receiving a request from TRAA for supplemental funding assistance for a period of time. Leaders say the City also anticipates the County will receive the same request for money.

In the meantime, the Mayor has asked City administrators to come up with a transparent plan so taxpayers know where their money is going when it comes to TRAA’s progress.

“Residents of the City of Fort Wayne can be assured that they’ll continue to receive ambulance service now and in the future without interruption. Public safety has been and continues to be a top priority,” the City’s release says.

