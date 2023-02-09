Virginia woman sentenced in Fort Wayne to 30 months for wire fraud

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Virginia woman was sentenced in a United States District Court after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

50-year-old Lisa A. Downey of Covington, Va., was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady for wire fraud.

Court documents reveal Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business. Documents also say between 2019 and 2020, Downey created a scheme that involved stealing funds from several homeowners association accounts to make unauthorized purchases cash withdrawals for personal use.

Downey was also found to have paid herself more money than what she was allowed to for her services, as well as submitting false statement to cover her mishandling of funds.

On top of the 30-month prison sentence, Downey was also sentenced to two years of probation, as well as having to pay back a total of $189,638.99, the total amount in funds she mishandled.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder
Union Street Market announces new food vendors
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A man's body was found inside a Fort Wayne convenience store late Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead inside convenience store

Latest News

An Indianapolis shelter says leaders are working to find the person they say stabbed a cat with...
Cat found stabbed in head with pliers in Indianapolis heading to new home
Protest underway at Homestead High School on Feb. 9 following "highly offensive" social media...
Protest underway at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting black face
Indiana Senate bill aims to help parents pay for pre-kindergarten
CitiLink officials say the company is partnering with Enterprise Car Rental to help Allen...
Citilink announces creation of vanpooling program