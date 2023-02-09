Virginia woman sentenced in Fort Wayne to 30 months for wire fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Virginia woman was sentenced in a United States District Court after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

50-year-old Lisa A. Downey of Covington, Va., was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady for wire fraud.

Court documents reveal Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business. Documents also say between 2019 and 2020, Downey created a scheme that involved stealing funds from several homeowners association accounts to make unauthorized purchases cash withdrawals for personal use.

Downey was also found to have paid herself more money than what she was allowed to for her services, as well as submitting false statement to cover her mishandling of funds.

On top of the 30-month prison sentence, Downey was also sentenced to two years of probation, as well as having to pay back a total of $189,638.99, the total amount in funds she mishandled.

