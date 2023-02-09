Sister of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrests in cold case

By Emilia Miles
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The two men charged in a decades-old cold case murder in Albion stood before a judge for the first time in the case on Wednesday and the sister of the victim is speaking out.

Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Noble County Prosecutor announced on Tuesday 67-year-old Fred Bandy, Jr. of Goshen and 67-year-old John Wayne Lehman of Auburn were arrested in the murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell of North Webster.

Police say on Aug. 6, 1975, Mitchell left work at the Epworth Forrest Church camp and never returned home.

21Alive News got the chance to talk with the victim’s sister. She says she misses her sister and what life could have given her if she was still here.

“I just always wondered, you know, how would have turned out. She missed prom, she missed graduation, she missed graduation, she missed getting married. and having kids and a all that stuff. It was just such a waste and I didn’t have anybody to share all of that with. Anyone to get information, to help me grow up.”

Sarah Knisley, sister

Both men are expected to appear in court in late April for a pre-trial conference.

