Protest held at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting blackface

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Homestead High School protested Thursday morning in reaction to a now-viral photo of a student in blackface.

A letter sent to parents says a “highly offensive” post from a current student there is circulating on social media.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says Homestead High School will be on a “lockout” through the end of the day.

The letter sent by the Southwest Allen County School (SACS) district says leaders are aware of the social media post and say it “in no way represents our district’s values and efforts to provide a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students.”

The post circulating depicts a student in blackface. Leaders say that photo was taken last summer.

They say the student involved was not at school today and say they are “working to take the appropriate next steps”.

Thursday morning, a student at the school started a livestream on Instagram, showing dozens of students participating in an apparent protest in the school’s auditorium.

Since the protest, several Allen County Sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the school.

SACS letter to parents.
SACS letter to parents.(SACS)

Just before noon on Thursday, district leaders announced that are holding a press conference regarding the matter at 1 p.m. You can watch it below.

21Alive will have more on this story tonight in our newscasts at 5, 6, 7 and 11.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protest underway at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting black face

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Fort Wayne Boat Show back for 42nd year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Fort Wayne Boat Show is back this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

News

Lost dog boards FWCS school bus Thursday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus driver had an unexpected start to their morning Thursday when an unusual rider boarded the bus.

News

Cat found stabbed in head with pliers in Indianapolis heading to new home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Indianapolis shelter says leaders are working to find the person they say stabbed a cat with a pair of pliers on the city’s southeast side.

Latest News

Crime

Virginia woman sentenced in Fort Wayne to 30 months for wire fraud

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Virginia woman was sentenced in a United States District Court after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

News

Indiana Senate bill aims to help parents pay for pre-kindergarten

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A statehouse Senate bill is aiming to to change the income requirements for parents to need help paying for pre-kindergarten.

Community

Citilink announces creation of vanpooling program

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
CitiLink officials say the company is partnering with Enterprise Car Rental to help Allen County people to work.

News

New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Angela Grable is not happy about plans for the new jail in Columbia City. She doesn’t feel the county commissioners have been transparent.

News

New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Sister of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrests in cold case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
The two men charged in a decades-old cold case murder in Albion stood before a judge for the first time in the case on Wednesday and the sister of the victim is speaking out.