Protest held at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Homestead High School protested Thursday morning in reaction to a now-viral photo of a student in blackface.

A letter sent to parents says a “highly offensive” post from a current student there is circulating on social media.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says Homestead High School will be on a “lockout” through the end of the day.

The letter sent by the Southwest Allen County School (SACS) district says leaders are aware of the social media post and say it “in no way represents our district’s values and efforts to provide a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students.”

The post circulating depicts a student in blackface. Leaders say that photo was taken last summer.

They say the student involved was not at school today and say they are “working to take the appropriate next steps”.

“We take great comfort in knowing our student body will not standby or be apart of intolerance and hate. Not only did they make us aware of the image, sharing it with the staff, many of our students stood in unity in a peaceful protest prior to the start of school this morning. Recognizing a incident of this nature will affect not only our students but our entire community, we will be communicating further with you later today. We are with our students now.”

Thursday morning, a student at the school started a livestream on Instagram, showing dozens of students participating in an apparent protest in the school’s auditorium.

Since the protest, several Allen County Sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the school.

SACS letter to parents. (SACS)

Just before noon on Thursday, district leaders announced that are holding a press conference regarding the matter at 1 p.m. You can watch it below.

21Alive will have more on this story tonight in our newscasts at 5, 6, 7 and 11.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.