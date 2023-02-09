Protest underway at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting black face
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Homestead High School are protesting Thursday morning after a letter sent to parents says a “highly offensive” post from a current student there is circulating on social media.
A letter sent by the Southwest Allen County School (SACS) district says leaders are aware of the social media post and say it “in no way represents our district’s values and efforts to provide a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students.”
The post circulating depicts a student in black face. Leaders say that photo was taken last summer.
They say the student involved was not at school today and say they are “working to take the appropriate next steps”.
Thursday morning, a student at the school started a livestream on Instagram, showing dozens of students participating in an apparent protest in the school’s auditorium.
Since the protest, several Allen County Sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the school.
