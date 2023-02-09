Protest underway at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting black face

Protest underway at Homestead High School on Feb. 9 following "highly offensive" social media...
Protest underway at Homestead High School on Feb. 9 following "highly offensive" social media post by student.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Homestead High School are protesting Thursday morning after a letter sent to parents says a “highly offensive” post from a current student there is circulating on social media.

A letter sent by the Southwest Allen County School (SACS) district says leaders are aware of the social media post and say it “in no way represents our district’s values and efforts to provide a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students.”

The post circulating depicts a student in black face. Leaders say that photo was taken last summer.

They say the student involved was not at school today and say they are “working to take the appropriate next steps”.

Thursday morning, a student at the school started a livestream on Instagram, showing dozens of students participating in an apparent protest in the school’s auditorium.

Since the protest, several Allen County Sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the school.

21Alive has reached out to district leaders for more information. Stay tuned for updates.

SACS letter to parents.
SACS letter to parents.(SACS)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cat found stabbed in head with pliers in Indianapolis heading to new home

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Indianapolis shelter says leaders are working to find the person they say stabbed a cat with a pair of pliers on the city’s southeast side.

Crime

Virginia woman sentenced in Fort Wayne to 30 months for wire fraud

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Virginia woman was sentenced in a United States District Court after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

News

Indiana Senate bill aims to help parents pay for pre-kindergarten

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A statehouse Senate bill is aiming to to change the income requirements for parents to need help paying for pre-kindergarten.

Community

Citilink announces creation of vanpooling program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
CitiLink officials say the company is partnering with Enterprise Car Rental to help Allen County people to work.

Latest News

News

New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Angela Grable is not happy about plans for the new jail in Columbia City. She doesn’t feel the county commissioners have been transparent.

News

New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Sister of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrests in cold case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
The two men charged in a decades-old cold case murder in Albion stood before a judge for the first time in the case on Wednesday and the sister of the victim is speaking out.

Close friend of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrest in nearly 50-year-old cold case

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a man found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue.

News

Close friend of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrests in nearly 50-year-old cold case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
People in the town of North Webster have waited years for an arrest in the cold case murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell in 1975.