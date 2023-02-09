Police investigating morning robbery, shooting on city’s southeast side

FWPD says they are investigating a Thursday morning shooting off Greene Street on the city's southeast side.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street around 9:25 a.m. on reports of a robbery.

While officers were en route, they were told a man had arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers did not specify how he was involved in the robbery investigation.

Detectives say they are currently speaking with witnesses and persons of interest to learn more about what happened. Check back for updates.

