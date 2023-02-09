New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Angela Grable is not happy about plans for the new jail in Columbia City. She doesn’t feel the county commissioners have been transparent.

Grable sells real estate in Whitley County. She found out about the jail when she saw signs outside the office of her son’s dentist. She wishes she had heard it from the county commissioners.

“It’s interesting that whenever we have something positive happen in Whitley County, there’s press release upon press release upon press release,” Grable said. “Everyone knows about it anytime anything positive happens. But, when there’s something like this, it seems that they don’t want public comment.”

Plan calls for the jail to be built in a mostly industrial area off of US-30.

Location for the new Whitley County jail. (WPTA)

“I think everyone in the community has heard rumors of the jail and we knew it was being worked on, but no one that I’ve talked to knew that there was an actual location that had been determined,” Grable said.

Whitley County Commissioner Chad Banks insists the county has been transparent.

Over the phone, he told me this project goes back to 2017 when the state ordered the county to address overcrowding. He says the county bought the land in 2019 and followed state law in publicizing the purchase in newspapers and public meetings.

Grable admits she missed the meetings because she didn’t know about them.

“There was a city council meeting, I did attend that as well,” Grable said. “I realized there had been some other meetings regarding the subject that I did miss, because I was not aware of them, which is a lot of the issue that residents are having right now is the lack of transparency.”

In spite of that, Grable wants more communication.

From the county’s point of view, that hasn’t been a problem. In a statement, Commissioner Banks said this:

“While we are aware that not everyone in the County is thrilled with the placement of the new jail, we feel strongly that due diligence was performed.”

There is no set date for the start of construction. Banks tells me they plan on beginning to build the jail when the weather gets warmer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.