Lost dog boards FWCS school bus Thursday morning

FWCS shared a post on Facebook saying this dog hopped on an FWCS school bus around 8:30 this morning at E. Pettit Ave. and Gaywood Dr.(FWCS)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus driver had an unexpected start to their morning Thursday when an unusual rider boarded the bus.

FWCS shared on Facebook that the dog jumped on the school bus around 8:30 a.m. near E. Pettit Avenue and Gaywood Drive. They say the driver “astutely noticed the new student was not on her roster and called for support.”

Leaders say the dog did not have any tags or a microchip and has been taken to Humane Fort Wayne in hopes of finding his owner, who they hope sees the Facebook post.

