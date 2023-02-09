Lost dog boards FWCS school bus Thursday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus driver had an unexpected start to their morning Thursday when an unusual rider boarded the bus.

FWCS shared on Facebook that the dog jumped on the school bus around 8:30 a.m. near E. Pettit Avenue and Gaywood Drive. They say the driver “astutely noticed the new student was not on her roster and called for support.”

Leaders say the dog did not have any tags or a microchip and has been taken to Humane Fort Wayne in hopes of finding his owner, who they hope sees the Facebook post.

