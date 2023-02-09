Indiana Senate bill aims to help parents pay for pre-kindergarten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A statehouse Senate bill is aiming to to change the income requirements for parents to need help paying for pre-kindergarten.

SB 375′s goal, lawmakers say, will allow more children access to pre-kindergarten. Officials say the debate over the bill raged on in the Indiana Statehouse Monday.

They say the main component of the bill is to raise the income eligibility to about 260% of the federal poverty level, which in 2021, the national poverty level for a family of three was a little shy of $22,000 a year.

This means that parents can make more money and still qualify for aid from the state, according to lawmakers.

Supporters of SB 375 say that this bill will also help parents who want to have a job, on top of more children having more early education access.

In 2021, nearly 5,000 families received grants from the state. Officials say this is one of several bills this legislative session that address pre-K access.

Governor Eric Holcomb, in his 2023 legislative priorities, called for expanding access to Indiana’s “On My Way to Pre-K” program. He says his proposal income requirements would expand pre-K access to about 5,000 more lower-income working families.

SB 375 passed out of committee, though the Senate Appropriations Committee needs to review the bill before it can advance.

