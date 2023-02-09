Homestead parents, students react to offensive social media post depicting blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several parents and students attended a news conference Thursday at the Southwest Allen County School District building. The news conference was held after a photo went viral of a Homestead student wearing blackface.

Parents who spoke with 21 Alive say they want their students to be safe when they are at school.

They also say they hoped the photo coming to light was a wake-up call to administration.

Parents and students started to gather outside the school around noon Thursday.

It was clear they were frustrated by the situation.

“Every day you come to the school you feel like you’re being mocked you’re being looked at like the way I dress people be saying I look like a thug or something like that,” Homestead sophomore Josiah Lockett said.

Students Aaleyah Jackson and Josiah Lockett were outside the high school reacting to this viral photo of a student depicting black face.

They say they didn’t want the school leaders to ignore this problem and that’s why they organized the protest Thursday morning.

“Like they label you as something that you’re not,” Homestead sophomore Aaleyah Jackson said. “This isn’t going to get anywhere the point is not going to get a crossed because this is happened multiple times and it’s not the first time someone has posted something like this it’s not discrimination.”

Aaleyah Jackson’s mother agrees.

“Rosa Parks sat on the bus for a reason and Martin Luther King walked for that reason so we could all have equal rights,” Homestead parent Vashenya Jackson said. “For me to be a parent and endure something this tragic it bothers me because like my child just said, you never know what you’re going to endure when you enter the doors.”

Several students who left school early Thursday say the viral post is a symptom of a larger problem. They’re calling on school leaders to be more proactive and not reactive.

“This isn’t going to get anywhere the point is not going to get a crossed because this is happened multiple times,” student Aliyonna Hardy said. “And it’s not the first time someone has posted something like this it’s not.”

After the news conference students say they are sceptical about what change could happen.

The Superintendent says district leaders are listening and taking their suggestions seriously.

Leaders at Southwest Allen County Schools have responded to the students and parent’s reaction.

Officials say they acknowledge the viral post is highly offensive and does not reflect the schools’ values.

Parents and students say they still have concerns about what will happen when students return to the classroom on Monday.

Friday, Southwest Allen is holding a teacher workday.

