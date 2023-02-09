Fort Wayne Boat Show back for 42nd year

By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Boat Show is back this coming weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

There are over 200 boats sold by over 60 exhibitors, many of which are from either Indiana or Michigan.

If you’re not in the market for a boat, there are also other things such as patio furniture, golf carts, piers, and docks. They will also have daily giveaways.

The Department of Natural Resources will host a water and boating safety course on Saturday, Feb. 11th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This class is free to the public.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

