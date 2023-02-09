CORONER: Man found dead in convenience store died from multiple stab wounds

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a man found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue.(WPTA21)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say the man’s body was found inside the store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers did not immediately say who found the body or its location inside the store.

Then Wednesday evening, police said they arrested a juvenile on a charge of murder in the man’s death. Their identity was not released.

Now, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi of Fort Wayne. They say he died of multiple stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide. His death marks the 4th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
Protest underway at Homestead High School on Feb. 9 following "highly offensive" social media...
Protest held at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting blackface
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder
Union Street Market announces new food vendors
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

FWPD says they are investigating a Thursday morning shooting off Greene Street on the city's...
Police investigating morning robbery, shooting on city’s southeast side
Students at Homestead High School protested Thursday morning in reaction to a now viral photo...
Protest underway at Homestead regarding offensive social media post depicting black face
Fort Wayne Boat Show back for 42nd year
Fort Wayne Boat Show back for 42nd year
FWCS shared a post on Facebook saying this dog hopped on an FWCS school bus around 8:30 this...
Lost dog boards FWCS school bus Thursday morning