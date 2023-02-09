CORONER: Man found dead in convenience store died from multiple stab wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say the man’s body was found inside the store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers did not immediately say who found the body or its location inside the store.

Then Wednesday evening, police said they arrested a juvenile on a charge of murder in the man’s death. Their identity was not released.

Now, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi of Fort Wayne. They say he died of multiple stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide. His death marks the 4th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.