Citilink announces creation of vanpooling program

By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Citilink officials say the company is partnering with Enterprise Car Rental to help Allen County people get to work.

They announced a new vanpooling program, which is modeled after similar programs in both Indianapolis and Ann Arbor, Mich. Officials say for just $50 a month, between 4 and 15 people can travel to work together under the new program.

They say the program was created to be a cheaper alternative to commuting to work in your own vehicle. Officials with Citilink also say the program is to help employers, like Fort Wayne Metals and Amazon, that are located beyond the regular Citilink network.

Officials suggest if anyone is interested in learning more about the vanpool program, or want to vanpool to work, to talk with co-workers and employers first, and visit the Citilink website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder
Union Street Market announces new food vendors
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A man's body was found inside a Fort Wayne convenience store late Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead inside convenience store

Latest News

Sign in Whitley County
New jail frustrates Whitley County business owner
Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission
Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission
GK Cafe & Provisions opens in downtown Fort Wayne.
GK Baked Goods opens downtown café, grocery store
Union Street Market announces new food vendors