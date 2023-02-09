Citilink announces creation of vanpooling program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Citilink officials say the company is partnering with Enterprise Car Rental to help Allen County people get to work.

They announced a new vanpooling program, which is modeled after similar programs in both Indianapolis and Ann Arbor, Mich. Officials say for just $50 a month, between 4 and 15 people can travel to work together under the new program.

They say the program was created to be a cheaper alternative to commuting to work in your own vehicle. Officials with Citilink also say the program is to help employers, like Fort Wayne Metals and Amazon, that are located beyond the regular Citilink network.

“We’ve been hearing about needs from employers to attract and retain workforce. That’s a big need across Allen County. And then, at the same time, we have people who would like to have access to jobs, but don’t always have transportation to jobs. And so, we are hoping that this will be a solution to help employers meet the need to get employees to work.”

Officials suggest if anyone is interested in learning more about the vanpool program, or want to vanpool to work, to talk with co-workers and employers first, and visit the Citilink website.

