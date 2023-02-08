Union Street Market announces new food vendors

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Union Street Market at the Electric Works campus announced Sunday that four new vendors will be added.

Officials with the Union Street Market say Grabill Amish Deli & Pastries, Gibli Middle Eastern Fare, Buyamba Sandwich Company, and Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant are the new incoming vendors.

Some of the merchants has made separate announcements on their respective Facebook pages, with two of four announcing their tentative grand openings on campus.

Gibli Middle Eastern Fare, according to the restaurant’s social media, is projected to open on March 1. Buyamba Sandwich Company is projecting a March 13 opening at Union Street, according to their official Facebook page.

Visit the Union Street Market’s official website for any updates regarding merchants and any openings.

