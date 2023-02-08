POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a man found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue.

FWPD shared Wednesday evening they have arrested a juvenile in connection with the mans death. He is facing murder charges.

Police say the mans body was found inside the convenience store late Tuesday afternoon. The discovery was made shortly before 5:00 p.m. inside the One Stop store on Creighton Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard. Police did not immediately say who found the body or its location inside the store.

The building is small with no windows other than the main entrance.

Authorities said the the coroner will examine the body to determine the cause of death and identity the man. Police asked for tips as they began their investigation.

No additional information was provided.

