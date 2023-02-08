POLICE: Juvenile arrested for convenience store murder

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a...
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a man found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue.(WPTA21)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a man found dead inside a One Stop on Creighton Avenue.

FWPD shared Wednesday evening they have arrested a juvenile in connection with the mans death. He is facing murder charges.

Police say the mans body was found inside the convenience store late Tuesday afternoon. The discovery was made shortly before 5:00 p.m. inside the One Stop store on Creighton Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard. Police did not immediately say who found the body or its location inside the store.

The building is small with no windows other than the main entrance.

Authorities said the the coroner will examine the body to determine the cause of death and identity the man. Police asked for tips as they began their investigation.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
A man's body was found inside a Fort Wayne convenience store late Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead inside convenience store
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say

Latest News

Close friend of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrest in nearly 50-year-old cold case
Close friend of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrest in nearly 50-year-old cold case
Close friend of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrests in nearly 50-year-old cold case
Indiana Statehouse Generic
Indiana Republicans back partisan school boards switch
Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission
Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission