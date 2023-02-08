Men charged in 1975 Albion murder make first court appearance

ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - The two men charged in a decades-old cold case murder in Albion stood before a judge for the first time in the case on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Noble County Prosecutor announced on Tuesday 67-year-old Fred Bandy, Jr. of Goshen and 67-year-old John Wayne Lehman of Auburn were arrested in the murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell of North Webster.

Police say on Aug. 6, 1975, Mitchell left work at the Epworth Forrest Church camp and never returned home.

BACKGROUND: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion

In court on Wednesday, both men pleaded not guilty to murder.

21Alive was at the courthouse on Wednesday and spoke with the victim's sister.

