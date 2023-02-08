Men charged in 1975 Albion murder make first court appearance

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (left) and John Wayne Lehman (right) were arrested in the 1975...
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (left) and John Wayne Lehman (right) were arrested in the 1975 murder of Laurel Mitchell.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - The two men charged in a decades-old cold case murder in Albion stood before a judge for the first time in the case on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Noble County Prosecutor announced on Tuesday 67-year-old Fred Bandy, Jr. of Goshen and 67-year-old John Wayne Lehman of Auburn were arrested in the murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell of North Webster.

Police say on Aug. 6, 1975, Mitchell left work at the Epworth Forrest Church camp and never returned home.

BACKGROUND: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion

In court on Wednesday, both men pleaded not guilty to murder.

21Alive was at the courthouse on Wednesday and spoke with the victim’s sister. Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 for more on this story.

