Man found dead inside convenience store

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Authorities are working to understand how a man died after his body was found inside a convenience store late Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made shortly before 5:00 p.m. inside the One Stop store on Creighton Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard. Police did not immediately say who found the body or its location inside the store.

The building is small with no windows other than the main entrance.

Authorities said the the coroner will examine the body to determine the cause of death and identity the man. Police asked for tips as they began their investigation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

