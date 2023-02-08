Indiana Republicans back partisan school boards switch

Indiana Statehouse Generic
Indiana Statehouse Generic(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans forged ahead Wednesday with a proposal that would upend the current nonpartisan school board elections across the state despite opponents of the change arguing it would further inject politics into local schools.

BACKGROUND: New bill seeks to have partisan school board positions

The Indiana House elections committee voted 6-4 along party lines to endorse a bill to establish a system allowing each of the state’s nearly 300 school boards to decide whether to require candidates to declare a political party or a voter referendum making that decision. Candidates could be required to win a party’s May primary in order to advance to the November general election ballot.

Bill supporters said they believed having candidates identified by political party would give voters more information to consider and increase transparency in what are already often politicized election races.

Some opponents argued allowing a district-by-district decision would lead to a confusing patchwork across the state and confuse voters.

A state Senate committee has not yet voted on a different proposal that would require school board candidates to identify themselves on the ballot by political party or as an independent but not have them run in party primaries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
A man's body was found inside a Fort Wayne convenience store late Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead inside convenience store
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say

Latest News

Supporters of an Indiana proposal that would allow immigrants living in the country illegally...
Proposal advances for Indiana driving cards for immigrants
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., listens to proposed amendments as the House Judiciary Committee...
US Rep. Spartz won’t seek Indiana Senate seat — or new term
The Democrat announced her run for the council on Feb. 3.
Audrey Davis announces Fort Wayne City Council run
A pair of Republican House lawmakers have proposed bills that would expand school choice and...
SD Republican lawmakers want to expand school choice