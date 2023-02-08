GK Baked Goods opens downtown café, grocery store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An area pastry chef has opened her own café and grocery store in downtown Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne native Grace Kelly May is a classically trained pastry chef who has been operating GK Baked Goods out of Junk Ditch Brewing Company for the past several years.

Now, May is opening the doors to ‘GK Cafe & Provisions’ at 202 W. Berry St., in the Metro Building. She says the metropolitan store will have fresh baked goods as well as specialty offerings like farm-to-table meat and produce. Officials say they will also offer staples like flour, butter, milk, sugar, and eggs while also having toiletries like period products and artisan goods.

On their Facebook page, GK highlighted some of their Hoosier vendors that include Fort Wayne-based Windrose Urban Farms, Root and Revelry Craft Soda out of Valparaiso, and Small Acres Family Farm from Rome City.

In 2019, the Capital Improvement Board authorized spending $150,000 of public money from Grand Wayne Center funds to help get a downtown grocery store in motion. Then, they had dubbed the store “The Fit Grocer Project”, which was also planned for the Metro Building.

But those plans were scrapped in January of 2021 when a spokesperson told 21Alive they were no longer pursuing the project. However, local organizers said they were still working with GK Baked Goods to have their presence in downtown.

That idea has finally come to life as GK Cafe & Provisions held a soft opening on Wednesday and are having a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 10. They say they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.