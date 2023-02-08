Fort Wayne’s Bed Bath & Beyond set to close

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s Bed Bath & Beyond store is among the 150 locations that will be closing as the home goods chain is cutting costs to stay afloat.

On Tuesday, the chain announced 150 more stores that would be closing after officials said they had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock.

The company warned in early January that it may need to file for bankruptcy, but a few weeks later, officials said it was in default on its loans and could not repay what was owed.

The Associated Press reports that the company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

