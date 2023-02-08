Fort Wayne native Johnny Bright featured in documentary about his life

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Johnny Bright is a man who was a trailblazer for Black people in sports and as of recent, his story is being kept alive by a director and producer from Indiana.

Jareld Harkness is the director of his latest project, The Bright Path: The Johnny Bright Story. He found out about Johnny Bright from a mutual friend that vouched for him.

Bright’s story began here in 21 country at Fort Wayne Central High School where he played basketball, ran track, and his favorite, played football. He then attended Drake University where he played football. Bright was considered a celebrity in Iowa at a time when Black players were sometimes banned from teams. He was even the front runner to win the Heisman Trophy in the year of 1951. But, that all changed.

A game against Oklahoma A&M begins and according to the Des Moines Register, in less than 15 minutes Bright’s chance at winning the award was shattered. Quite literally right after a forearm met his jaw. At the time, people questioned if he was not only okay, but if he would ever play again.

“He felt that he was a sacrificial lamb that the game of college football became safer because of the incident. He didn’t give the negativity, the discrimination, the racism that he faced, he didn’t give that a lot of energy. He understood that was part of the time he lived in, but he didn’t let anything deter him from achieving his goals that he has always set to achieve.”

Bright died of a heard attack at the age of 53.

You can watch the documentary on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.