Fort Wayne business damaged from apartment fire on Sunday

By Alex Null
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire Sunday night left some smoke and water damage at Neat Neat Neat Records and Music in Fort Wayne. Firefighters say the fire was caused by a stove left on by a tenant.

Driving by you may never know the records in this store could’ve been destroyed. The manager, Chris Roets, is thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Most of the damage that happened was off the floor,” Chris Roets said. “I’d say only five to ten percent of the product on the floor is going to be a loss.”

From metal to musicals, most of the records are still in great shape. But, the building is still a question mark. For now, it’s condemned until inspectors say it’s safe.

“It could be a day, it could be a year,” Roets said. “We have no idea.”

These last couple of days have been frustrating for Roets, because he really wants to know what will happen next. But, so far, a record scratch.

21Alive asked Roets about who’s reached out with information so far:

“Nobody,” Roets said. “Just the landlord. I found out from the news.”

Roets understands he has to wait around, he’s just eager for the music to play again.

“I know everyone has jobs to do, but I’d like to know because this is our building, and we need to know what to do,” Roets said.

