Close friend of teen killed in 1975 murder reacts to arrests in nearly 50-year-old cold case

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WPTA) - People in the town of North Webster have waited years for an arrest in the cold case murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell in 1975.

Michael Harris says he was in a church choir with Laurel and says she was everyone’s friend. Even though it’s been nearly five decades since she was killed, Harris still has so many memories of her.

“She was just a friend of everyone she met,” Harris said. " We spent a lot of time on the road and even though it wasn’t direct time with a specific person, it was a close group.”

Harris says he was out of town when he heard Laurel was murdered, but as years passed, he would find himself still trying to remember if he knew anything that could help police close in on any suspects.

“I kept thinking ‘Do I know anything? Did anybody say anything to me that would be helpful?’” Harris said.

To this day, Harris still calls North Webster home. A lot can change in a small down over half a century, but the impact of Laurel’s murder is still felt today.

“I’m sure all the wounds will never be healed -- particularly for the family-- but I think life is uncertain and even if you some sort of closure and you know more about what happened it gives you kind of a way to move forward,” Harris said.

Harris says he’s hopeful Laurel’s family can heal. He also says the mystery of not knowing who killed Laurel is even worse than the actual murder itself.

