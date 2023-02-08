Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 7th graders at Carroll Middle School stepped up to the plate to organize a donation drive to help unhoused residents in Fort Wayne.

Applied skills teacher Mrs. Anna Garmatz says once her students learned that the most requested item by people experiencing homelessness was socks, the kids jumped into action.

She says 10 of her students got together to coordinate a school collection of new socks throughout January to “better understand how they can make a difference in someone else’s life.”

Wednesday morning, the students took the nearly 1,800 pairs of socks to The Rescue Mission’s Treasure House. Hear what those involved had to say above.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
A man's body was found inside a Fort Wayne convenience store late Tuesday afternoon.
Man found dead inside convenience store
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say

Latest News

GK Cafe & Provisions opens in downtown Fort Wayne.
GK Baked Goods opens downtown café, grocery store
Union Street Market announces new food vendors
The B.L.A.S.T. Organization continues its tradition of introducing Concordia Lutheran students...
Around Town with Tony: Living Legacies
Fort Wayne business damaged from apartment fire on Sunday
Fort Wayne business damaged from apartment fire on Sunday