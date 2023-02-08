Carroll Middle students organize sock collection for The Rescue Mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 7th graders at Carroll Middle School stepped up to the plate to organize a donation drive to help unhoused residents in Fort Wayne.

Applied skills teacher Mrs. Anna Garmatz says once her students learned that the most requested item by people experiencing homelessness was socks, the kids jumped into action.

She says 10 of her students got together to coordinate a school collection of new socks throughout January to “better understand how they can make a difference in someone else’s life.”

Wednesday morning, the students took the nearly 1,800 pairs of socks to The Rescue Mission’s Treasure House. Hear what those involved had to say above.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.