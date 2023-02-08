Around Town with Tony: Living Legacies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As we celebrate Black History Month, the B.L.A.S.T. Organization continues its tradition of introducing Concordia Lutheran students to what they call “Living Legacies”.

Concordia Lutheran High School’s assembly featured African-American students who attended Concordia in the mid-1970s and chose to send their children to Concordia. This included members of the Ridley family, the Knox family, and the Grimes family.

Arin Knox-Hudges says, “It’s just an honor to follow in my father’s footsteps, because he’s such an amazing man.” Tiffini Grimes shared, “My entire family went to Concordia. My mom and dad, my grandparents, cousins, etc. It just feels comforting.”

They shared what a living legacy means to them.

Hudges told us that it’s almost a loaded statement, claiming that “because it wasn’t necessarily that we chose this path, but our parents, and our parents knew enough and better enough for us to make these decisions, but I carry that on.”

Grimes thanked her family members before her for paving the way.

“I’m so appreciative to my grandparents and my parents, aunts and uncles, because they did amazing things when they walked the halls of Concordia and I appreciate them sacrificing what they did to make sure that I have the opportunity to go as well.”

The B.L.A.S.T. president told us the importance of this kind of assembly and letting students see folks who were once in their seats, literally. Following the presentations, students had an opportunity to ask questions of the families and where glad to sit in on this conversation.

Concordia Senior, Paige Jackson, told us what her experience was like while at the assembly. She says, “So grateful that they were able to pave the way for me and for people of color here at Concordia. I think it’s so important that everyone is informed on what it’s like to be a person of color. I only hear Concordia brings in the world and see what the real world is like.”

