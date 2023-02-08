Alexandria man dies following Grant County police chase

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say a police chase ended in a crash that resulted in a man’s death.

State police say the incident happened a little before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. They say 62-year-old Gary Stone of Alexandria, was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a state trooper attempted to pull him over.

Officials say Stone refused to pullover and police chased him into Grant County from Madison County.

According to state police, Stone failed to stop at the intersection and drove off the road. He crashed into a field near the intersection of C.R. 200 W and 700 S in Grant County, ending the police chase. They say Stone was thrown from the motorcycle from the impact of the crash.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

