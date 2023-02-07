Humane Fort Wayne honored for work re-homing beagles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne and Humane Indiana are being honored today at the Indiana Statehouse for their joint efforts in rescuing and re-homing 79 beagles.

The beagles were previously at a facility that bred dogs for laboratories in Cumberland, Virginia.

Humane Fort Wayne re-homed 50 of the 79 beagles, finding homes for 25 male dogs and 25 female dogs.

“We are so grateful to Humane Fort Wayne and Humane Indiana for working with our organization to place 79 beagles into homes where they have warm beds, toys, treats, loving families and all the comforts that they wouldn’t have been able to experience had they gone on to be laboratory subjects,” Samantha Morton, Indiana State Director for the Humane Society of the United States said.

