FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are looking for a robber who targeted a Walgreens store Monday evening.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. at State Boulevard and Wells Street.
Police cars swarmed the parking lot within minutes of the alarm.
Officers did not immediately provide details on a potential suspect or what, if anything, they may have taken.
No injuries were reported.
21Alive anticipates more information. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.