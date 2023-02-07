FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are looking for a robber who targeted a Walgreens store Monday evening.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. at State Boulevard and Wells Street.

Police cars swarmed the parking lot within minutes of the alarm.

Officers did not immediately provide details on a potential suspect or what, if anything, they may have taken.

No injuries were reported.

21Alive anticipates more information. This story will be updated.

