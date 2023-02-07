FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are looking for a robber who targeted a Walgreens store Monday evening.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. at State Boulevard and Wells Street.

Police cars swarmed the parking lot within minutes of the alarm.

Officers did not immediately provide details on a potential suspect or what, if anything, they may have taken.

No injuries were reported.

21Alive anticipates more information. This story will be updated.

