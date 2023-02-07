FW Street Dept. announces major road closures, restrictions for Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department announced some closures and restrictions on some of the city’s major road and intersections that may impact travel.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials say Main Street will closed between Ewing and Harrison Streets for sewer construction. They also say a detour route will be marked for that area.

The department also said there will be lane restrictions on Stellhorn Road between Salge Drive and Maplecrest Road for communication line work.

For both projects, officials say the projects are anticipated to be finished the same day.

