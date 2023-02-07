FW Street Dept. announces major road closures, restrictions for Wednesday

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department announced some closures and restrictions on some of the city’s major road and intersections that may impact travel.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials say Main Street will closed between Ewing and Harrison Streets for sewer construction. They also say a detour route will be marked for that area.

The department also said there will be lane restrictions on Stellhorn Road between Salge Drive and Maplecrest Road for communication line work.

For both projects, officials say the projects are anticipated to be finished the same day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
FWPD respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court.
Minor critically injured in shooting southeast of downtown Fort Wayne
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Wells County police say a car was found wrecked along County Road 800 North near Marzane Road...
Driver runs off following high-speed chase, crash in Wells Co.
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians striking
Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians plan free community concerts
Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Continues 50th Anniversary Celebration
Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Continues 50th Anniversary Celebration
On Aug. 19, 2022, 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated.
Humane Fort Wayne among shelters being honored for help rescuing beagles
Indiana DNR
Northern Indiana streams filled with brown trout, DNR says