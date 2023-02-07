Coroner rules January shooting on city’s north side a murder-suicide

On Jan. 28, officers were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. on reports of a shooting.
On Jan. 28, officers were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. on reports of a shooting.(WPTA Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday ruled a Jan. 28 shooting in a home on the city’s north side a murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a home in the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found two people with gunshot wounds and a gun inside the home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The coroner identified the woman as 26-year-old Taylor Jordan Bushroe of Fort Wayne, whose death was ruled a homicide.

In a release sent on Tuesday, the coroner says the man has now died from his injuries. They identified him as 63-year-old Thomas Edward Boismier of Fort Wayne, saying his death has been ruled a suicide.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
FWPD respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court.
Minor critically injured in shooting southeast of downtown Fort Wayne
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

Cedar Point looking to hire thousands for 2023 season
Supporters of an Indiana proposal that would allow immigrants living in the country illegally...
Proposal advances for Indiana driving cards for immigrants
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Humane Fort Wayne Honored for Work Re-homing Beagles
Humane Fort Wayne honored for work re-homing beagles