Coroner rules January shooting on city’s north side a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday ruled a Jan. 28 shooting in a home on the city’s north side a murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a home in the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found two people with gunshot wounds and a gun inside the home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The coroner identified the woman as 26-year-old Taylor Jordan Bushroe of Fort Wayne, whose death was ruled a homicide.

In a release sent on Tuesday, the coroner says the man has now died from his injuries. They identified him as 63-year-old Thomas Edward Boismier of Fort Wayne, saying his death has been ruled a suicide.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation at the time of this report.

