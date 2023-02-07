Child found safe after Tuesday morning police standoff

Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says a child was found safe inside a home after a police standoff with a man barricaded inside early Tuesday.

The department says their Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams, along with their Air Support units, were called to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just a little before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the call was concerning a man with a shotgun and threatening suicide.

They say there was a child inside the home at the time of the standoff, and they worked to try and get both the man and child from the home safely.

Police say the man eventually surrendered and came out of the home, where he was then taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

They also say the child was found safe inside the home.

