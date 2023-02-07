Cedar Point looking to hire thousands for 2023 season

(WKYT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA) - The nation’s second-oldest amusement park says they are holding a week-long hiring event later this month to fill thousands of open positions.

Cedar Point officials say they are looking to hire 7,000 seasonal associates ahead of the 2023 season that kicks off in May.

They say the positions include ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards, and security. They say pay ranges from $14 - $17 an hour depending on prior experience.

Anyone interested can apply online or stop by in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort in Ohio from Feb. 18 - 24. For more information on the jobs, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday evening.
FWPD investigates armed robbery at Walgreens store
FWPD respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court.
Minor critically injured in shooting southeast of downtown Fort Wayne
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

Supporters of an Indiana proposal that would allow immigrants living in the country illegally...
Proposal advances for Indiana driving cards for immigrants
On Jan. 28, officers were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. on reports of a shooting.
Coroner rules January shooting on city’s north side a murder-suicide
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Humane Fort Wayne Honored for Work Re-homing Beagles
Humane Fort Wayne honored for work re-homing beagles