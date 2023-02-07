Cedar Point looking to hire thousands for 2023 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA) - The nation’s second-oldest amusement park says they are holding a week-long hiring event later this month to fill thousands of open positions.

Cedar Point officials say they are looking to hire 7,000 seasonal associates ahead of the 2023 season that kicks off in May.

They say the positions include ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards, and security. They say pay ranges from $14 - $17 an hour depending on prior experience.

Anyone interested can apply online or stop by in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort in Ohio from Feb. 18 - 24. For more information on the jobs, visit their website.

