Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians plan free community concerts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (FWPPA) says they have planed more free concerts amid failing contract negotiations with the group’s board.

The FWPPA has been on strike since December 8, 2022, following failed contract negotiations during which FWPPA says management was offering “unacceptable rates of pay”. The musicians planned three other free concerts for the community since going on strike.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

On Monday, the musicians say they have now planned their fourth and fifth free performances. The first show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 East Wayne Street. The other show is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Rhinehart Recital Hall on the PFW Campus.

Currently, an Unfair Labor Practice charge is pending against the Philharmonic for Unlawful Interrogation of Employees and Refusal to Bargain in Good Faith. For more information on FWPPA, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.