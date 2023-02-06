Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians plan free community concerts

FILE PHOTO - Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians striking

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (FWPPA) says they have planed more free concerts amid failing contract negotiations with the group’s board.

The FWPPA has been on strike since December 8, 2022, following failed contract negotiations during which FWPPA says management was offering “unacceptable rates of pay”. The musicians planned three other free concerts for the community since going on strike.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

On Monday, the musicians say they have now planned their fourth and fifth free performances. The first show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 East Wayne Street. The other show is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Rhinehart Recital Hall on the PFW Campus.

Currently, an Unfair Labor Practice charge is pending against the Philharmonic for Unlawful Interrogation of Employees and Refusal to Bargain in Good Faith. For more information on FWPPA, visit their website.

