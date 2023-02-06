Part of Decatur Road to close for three months, officials say

(WLBT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials say a portion of Decatur Road will be closed off to traffic for a while.

According to officials, the stretch of Decatur Road between Paulding and Tillman Roads will be closed off starting today, Feb. 6, and will last for about three months.

They say the closure comes as crews will be installing stormwater pipes, new inlets, and swales to improve overall drainage and increase drainage capacity.

Officials also say anyone living or working on the closed stretch of road will still have access to their properties.

All through traffic, personnel say, should use U.S. 27/Lafayette Street or Anthony Boulevard for the duration of the closure.

