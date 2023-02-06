One person rescued from apartment fire Sunday night

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they were called to the scene of an apartment fire late Sunday night.

Officials say crews responded to the fire a little after 10:45 in the evening in the 1800 block of South Calhoun Street. Crews say when they arrived, they saw fire coming from a second floor apartment.

A report says that firefighters made their way into the unit and rescued a person that was still inside. Two other people were able to get out of the building.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

Personnel say the fire was under control in about 40 minutes. They also say multiple apartments had smoke damage, and there was major fire damage to the one apartment.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza Junction
Pizza Junction teases reopening after fire
65-year-old Sergey Macheret
Purdue professor arrested on proposition, meth charges
Officer-involved shooting in Marion after reports of shots fired, State Police investigating
Officer-involved shooting in Marion after reports of shots fired, State Police investigating
Norwell protected The Castle, 55-54, against Northwestern to secure a sectional title on...
Sectional championship Saturday features titles across northeast Indiana
Generic police lights shot
2 officers shot in Mitchell; ISP investigating

Latest News

Part of Decatur Road to close for three months, officials say
Huntington North grad EJ Tackett captured the 2023 U.S. Open title at Royal Pin Woodland,...
Huntington’s EJ Tackett captures 2023 U.S. Open title, wins Triple Crown
Komets beat Heartlanders 3-2 in overtime
Komets win sixth straight, 5-2, over the Heartlanders
Komets win sixth straight, 5-2, over the Heartlanders
Komets win sixth straight, 5-2, over the Heartlanders