One person rescued from apartment fire Sunday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they were called to the scene of an apartment fire late Sunday night.

Officials say crews responded to the fire a little after 10:45 in the evening in the 1800 block of South Calhoun Street. Crews say when they arrived, they saw fire coming from a second floor apartment.

A report says that firefighters made their way into the unit and rescued a person that was still inside. Two other people were able to get out of the building.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

Personnel say the fire was under control in about 40 minutes. They also say multiple apartments had smoke damage, and there was major fire damage to the one apartment.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

