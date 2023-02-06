Northeast Indiana’s EJ Tackett captures 2023 U.S. Open title, wins Triple Crown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington North grad EJ Tackett captured the 2023 U.S. Open title at Woodland Bowl, becoming the nine Triple Crown winner in PBA Tour history, in his home state of Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

The 17-time PBA Tour title winner bowled his way to a green jacket and the $100,000 prize.

The championship victory marked Tackett’s first PBA Tour victory in Indiana.

EJ Tackett becomes the 9th Triple Crown winner in PBA Tour history, as he wins the 2023 U.S. Open presented by Go Bowling. pic.twitter.com/OxXLZ3nknw — PBA Tour (@PBATour) February 5, 2023

The 30-year-old defeated Kyle Troup in the title match 221-208.

