Northeast Indiana’s EJ Tackett captures 2023 U.S. Open title, wins Triple Crown
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington North grad EJ Tackett captured the 2023 U.S. Open title at Woodland Bowl, becoming the nine Triple Crown winner in PBA Tour history, in his home state of Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
The 17-time PBA Tour title winner bowled his way to a green jacket and the $100,000 prize.
The championship victory marked Tackett’s first PBA Tour victory in Indiana.
The 30-year-old defeated Kyle Troup in the title match 221-208.
