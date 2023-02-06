Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in Cambridge Square Apartments shooting

25-year-old Quejuance Stewart
25-year-old Quejuance Stewart
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man charged in a shooting at Cambridge Square Apartments in May of 2022 is pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Court documents say Quejuance Stewart fired several shots, hitting a man at the apartment complex near Cook and Coldwater roads on May 24, 2022. Documents say Stewart and the victim got into an argument before the shooting.

Stewart was arrested on June 3, 2022, on six charges including attempted murder, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, felon carrying a handgun, and criminal recklessness.

Now, court records filed on Monday, Feb. 6, show Stewart has filed a plea agreement for just two of those charges: battery resulting in serious bodily injury and a firearm enhancement. The other four charges would be dropped. The plea agreement, if it is accepted by a judge, calls for Stewart to spend no more than 15 years behind bars.

