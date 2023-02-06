Minor critically injured in shooting southeast of downtown Fort Wayne

FWPD respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court.
FWPD respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are searching for a suspect after a minor was shot outside of an apartment complex Monday morning.

FWPD says officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court, southeast of downtown Fort Wayne, around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the juvenile was shot outside one of the apartments and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officers say the minor was able to seek help from a neighbor, who called 911.

By the time officers arrived, they say the suspect had taken off and are currently searching for them.

FWPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 260-427-1201, use the anonymous P3 Tips app, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

